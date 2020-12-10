Ahn Hyo Seop Confirmed To Star In New Fantasy Romance Drama Kim Yoo Jung Is In Talks For

It’s official: Ahn Hyo Seop might be starring within the upcoming SBS drama “Hong Chun Gi” (literal title)!

On December 11, Ahn Hyo Seop’s company Starhaus Leisure introduced, “Ahn Hyo Seop has been confirmed to seem within the drama ‘Hong Chun Gi’ within the main function of Ha Ram.”

Based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by creator Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Solar” have additionally famously been tailored into hit dramas, “Hong Chun Gi” is a fantasy romance drama set within the Joseon period. The drama might be helmed by director Jang Tae Yoo, whose previous works embrace “My Love from the Star,” “Hyena,” and extra.

Ahn Hyo Seop might be taking part in the function of Ha Ram, a blind astrologer who is ready to learn the celebrities regardless of having misplaced his sight. Kim Yoo Jung is at present in talks for the titular function of Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s solely feminine painter, whereas Gong Myung is in talks to play a special male lead.

“Hong Chun Gi” is slated to air in 2021.

Are you excited to see Ahn Hyo Seop on this new drama? Share your ideas with us beneath!

