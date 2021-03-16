Ahn Hyo Seop In Talks Along With Jo Bo Ah For Webtoon-Based Romantic Comedy Drama

Ahn Hyo Seop and Jo Bo Ah could also be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

On March 16, OSEN reported that Ahn Hyo Seop was reviewing a suggestion to star within the drama “Workplace Blind Date” (literal title). Following reviews, a supply from Ahn Hyo Seop’s company Starhaus Leisure shared, “‘Workplace Blind Date’ is among the initiatives he has obtained a suggestion for. He’s reviewing the supply.”

“Workplace Blind Date” is a romance comedy story about an workplace worker who goes on a blind date with her firm’s CEO instead of a pal whereas hiding her id. The story was first printed by creator Hae Hwa as an internet novel in 2017, and it was produced right into a webtoon in 2018. In August 2020, KakaoPage introduced that they might be adapting the net novel and webtoon right into a drama.

Ahn Hyo Seop made his performing debut with MBC’s “Splash Splash Love.” Afterwards, he starred within the dramas “My Father is Unusual,” “Queen of the Ring,” “30 However 17,” “Prime Administration,” “Abyss,” and “Dr. Romantic 2.” Presently, Ahn Hyo Seop is specializing in filming for his upcoming SBS drama “Hong Chun Gi.”

Earlier on, Xportsnews had reported that Jo Bo Ah was reviewing a suggestion to star within the drama as the feminine lead. If she accepts the position, Jo Bo Ah will play Shin Ha Ri, a daily workplace worker. When she goes on a blind date instead of her pal, she’s shocked to understand that her date is her firm’s CEO.

Jo Bo Ah made her debut in 2012 by means of the tvN drama “Shut Up! Flower Boy Band.” She then starred in “King’s Physician,” “Surplus Princess,” “All About My Mother,” “Diploma of Love,” “Goodbye to Goodbye,” “Monster,” “My Unusual Hero,” “Forest,” and most not too long ago, “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

In keeping with the reviews, “Workplace Blind Date” can be helmed by producing director (PD) Park Solar Ho, who labored on SBS’s “Suspicious Companion” and “Wok of Love.” The published schedule and channel have but to be determined.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for Ahn Hyo Seop’s upcoming drama “Hong Chun Gi” with Kim Yoo Jung beneath!

Watch Now

Additionally catch Jo Bo Ah in “Story of the 9-Tailed”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)