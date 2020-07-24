Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About Friendships With “Dr. Romantic 2” Forged, SF9’s Rowoon, And Lee Jae Wook

Not too long ago, Ahn Hyo Seop participated in a “tipsy interview” with Ilgan Sports activities the place he talked about his friendships with different celebrities!

The interview started with Ahn Hyo Seop revealing that his tolerance for alcohol had elevated. On a selected consuming behavior, he shared, “I sleep on the ground quite than the mattress. The ground is marble, so I do not know why I sleep on the ground, however after I get up, I’m on the ground.” When requested if he has a consuming buddy he usually meets up with, Ahn Hyo Seop revealed, “I usually meet up with SF9’s Rowoon to speak about appearing. I additionally lately noticed Lee Jae Wook regularly. We turned shut due to Rowoon.”

Final month, Ahn Hyo Seop acquired the Greatest New Actor award on the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for his efficiency in “Dr. Romantic 2.” He revealed that many individuals at his company, in addition to Lee Jae Wook and the director of “Splash Splash Love,” all congratulated him on his award. He added, “Above all, I believe my household was the happiest.”

Ahn Hyo Seop additionally revealed that he solely knew Lee Jae Wook on the award present. He defined, “It was tough to even simply keep seated. I actually felt the aura of the senior actors. After the ceremony ended, I went and greeted Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as nicely.” Ahn Hyo Seop added, “I used to be strolling across the stage when Hyun Bin congratulated me first. At that time, I assumed, ‘Am I a celeb too?’ I used to be a fan of Hyun Bin since a younger age, so it was an honor to take a gaggle photograph with him.”

The actor revealed he had been extraordinarily nervous when receiving the award, particularly since he felt the opposite nominees have been additionally all nice actors. He shared, “Even at the moment, I didn’t suppose I acquired the award as a result of I used to be good at appearing. It was attainable due to the director, scriptwriter, and senior actors. I consider it as an award acquired by ‘Dr. Romantic 2.’”

Ahn Hyo Seop expressed his gratitude for Han Suk Kyu and shared that “Dr. Romantic 2” was an eye-opening expertise for him. He additionally revealed that the actors have a gaggle chat the place they regularly conversed. He elaborated, “We frequently meet at Lee Sung Kyung‘s home, Bora‘s home, or Kim Min Jae‘s home. We congratulate one another’s birthdays too. That is the primary workforce I’ve continued to have such a deep friendship with.” He continued so as to add that the solid was additionally near Yang Se Jong, who starred in “Dr. Romantic” and appeared as a particular visitor on “Dr. Romantic 2.” He mentioned, “I met up with him earlier than he enlisted. I believe the members of ‘Dr. Romantic 2’ will go to him collectively.”

In addition to voice appearing classes and pilates classes to assist along with his appearing, Ahn Hyo Seop has been studying the guitar, studying books, and gaming in his free time. The actor additionally briefly talked about the opportunity of opening a private YouTube channel to speak with followers and showcasing his singing sooner or later.

