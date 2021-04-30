Ahn Jae Hyun To Return To “New Journey To The West” For Spin-Off Show

Ahn Jae Hyun is rejoining the cast of tvN’s “New Journey to the West” for their upcoming spin-off program!

On April 30, the producers of “New Journey to the West” officially revealed that Ahn Jae Hyun would be returning for their upcoming TVing special “Spring Camp” (literal title), which will feature his long-awaited reunion with the YB squad of Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, WINNER’s Song Mino, and Block B’s P.O.

Ahn Jae Hyun first joined “New Journey to the West” during the show’s second season, and he remained a beloved member of the cast through the sixth season. However, in 2019, he chose not to appear on “New Journey to the West 7” for personal reasons, and he did not return for last year’s eighth season either.

The producers of “New Journey to the West” remarked, “Before filming for ‘Spring Camp,’ we discussed the matter with Ahn Jae Hyun, and we came to the decision that he would join the show.”

“In order for him to keep his arrival a surprise [to viewers], all of the cast members meticulously kept [his appearance] a secret while they prepared for the show,” they continued. “Please look forward to the heartwarming chemistry between the newly returned Ahn Jae Hyun and the other members.”

Following the special “Episode 0” preview released today, which offers a sneak peek of Ahn Jae Hyun joining his fellow members, “Spring Camp” will release new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.

Are you excited to see Ahn Jae Hyun reunite with the “New Journey to the West” cast?

