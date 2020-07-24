Ahn So Hee Is A Civil Servant By Day And Hacker By Night In Upcoming OCN Mystery Drama

OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Facet” has unveiled its first glimpse of Ahn So Hee in character!

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is an upcoming mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they had been alive. There, a bunch of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

Ahn So Hee will star within the drama as Lee Jong Ah, an excellent civil servant who works at a group middle after passing the troublesome civil servant examination on her first attempt. Lee Jong Ah additionally secretly leads a double life: except for her quiet day job, she works as a hacker by night time, helping the proficient con artist Kim Wook (performed by Go Soo) as he makes use of his expertise for good.

On July 24, the upcoming drama launched its first stills of Ahn So Hee in her position as Lee Jong Ah, providing a sneak peek of the character’s two very completely different lives. By day, Lee Jong Ah is the very image of a mannequin authorities worker, sporting a critical expression and a shirt together with her buttons mounted all the way in which as much as her collar.

Nevertheless, by night time, Lee Jong Ah transforms right into a genius hacker who furtively carries out all types of secret missions on the web. Sporting a headset and a decided look in her eye, she casts apart her picture as a prim-and-proper civil servant so as to turn into a troublesome hacker who makes use of her expertise to battle for justice.

The producers of “Lacking: The Different Facet” commented, “By way of the character of Lee Jong Ah, Ahn So Hee, who has beforehand captivated viewers by way of the small display screen together with her lovable performing, shall be exhibiting off a completely completely different form of appeal and performing from what she has proven viewers prior to now.”

“She shall be showcasing not solely her detailed, emotional performing,” they continued, “but additionally a various array of charms, from her character’s clever aspect as a white hacker to her daring, easygoing character. Please stay up for Ahn So Hee’s charming transformation.”

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is at the moment scheduled to premiere in August.

