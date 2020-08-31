Ahn So Hee On What Makes Her New Drama “Lacking: The Other Facet” Particular, Starting YouTube Channel, And More

Ahn So Hee joined style journal Marie Claire for a photograph shoot and took half in an interview about her upcoming drama, appearing, and extra.

Ahn So Hee is starring within the OCN drama “Lacking: The Other Facet,” which tells the story of those that attempt to uncover the secrets and techniques of a mysterious village referred to as “Duon” that’s inhabited by the souls of those that went lacking whereas they have been alive. Ahn So Hee performs Lee Jong Ah, who’s a civil servant by day and a white hacker by night time.

Requested how “Lacking: The Other Facet” is completely different from different thriller or thriller dramas, the actress shared, “There’s a sure heat to it. I believe that’s what’s completely different. I solely discovered this out whereas studying the state of affairs, however there are many unresolved disappearance instances in our nation, they usually’re all very completely different. A few of these tales are advised within the drama, together with tales of the lives of an aged lady, a pair, somewhat youngster, and even a canine. As we clear up their instances, I really feel gratified and likewise moved. I like that.”

Not like her position in “Prepare to Busan,” Lee Jong Ah is likely one of the chasers within the story, moderately than the one being chased. Relating to this, Ahn So Hee stated, “On the time [of ‘Train to Busan’], all I believed was, ‘I’ve to run, I’ve to outlive,’ and simply ran away, however now that I’m one of many ones doing the chasing, there’s loads to do. I’ve to do analysis, go to the positioning, and typically present management and lead Kim Wook (performed by Go Soo). I really feel like I’m portraying a multilayered character, so it’s extra enjoyable.”

The interviewer talked about that Ahn So Hee didn’t look a lot completely different from the way in which she regarded when she starred within the 2007 movie “Hellcats” and requested whether or not she felt that her unchanging look was a bonus or an obstacle in appearing. The actress responded, “Typically it’s a bonus, and typically it’s an obstacle. However I don’t attempt to drive my picture to be a extra mature one. I’m at all times getting older anyway, and which means I’ll change. The time might come when I’ve to make a change, however I don’t wish to forcefully deliver that point ahead. Later, I could not be capable to play youthful roles even when I needed to. I wish to do a superb job of displaying the characters that match my present self whereas I can.”

She additionally talked about her recently-launched YouTube channel, saying, “It had been some time since I considered having one. I noticed that I had proven myself as Surprise Ladies’ Sohee, the superstar Ahn So Hee, and the actress Ahn So Hee, however not because the human Ahn So Hee. I believed it might be simpler for individuals to naturally settle for my appearing in any kind of character in the event that they knew who I used to be in my on a regular basis life. I began the channel with the considered eager to naturally permeate into individuals’s lives.”

On the time of the interview, Ahn So Hee had over 100,000 subscribers (over 160,000 as of August 30), concerning which she stated, “I didn’t suppose I’d get so many [subscribers] so rapidly, so I’m in a superb temper nowadays. I’ll hold importing movies. By the way in which, my subsequent video is a ‘What’s in my bag’ video. Please watch it tons.”

