Ahn So Hee Reveals Her New Home And Gets Emotional While Talking About Her Family On “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

Ahn So Hee shared what her every day life is like on the newest episode of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

On the February 5 broadcast of the present, former Surprise Women member and present actress Ahn So Hee appeared as a visitor and gave viewers a glimpse of her new house. “I’ve lived by myself for seven years,” she shared. “That is my new house that I’ve lived in for 2 months. I’m nonetheless getting used to it.”

“I used to make use of blackout curtains in the lounge too so it was darkish, however individuals informed me to dwell in a brighter place,” she defined with a smile. She went on to explain how she looks like she’s in a restaurant when she’s at house, including, “I’m actually glad with it.”

Her house may be very merely embellished, and he or she shared that she likes issues to be tidy and clear. This system additionally confirmed her neatly organized dressing room, which even has its drawers labeled. “I really feel glad after I go in my clear dressing room,” she stated with amusing.



Ahn So Hee received up within the morning and stretched as quickly as she awakened. After she made tea, she had bread and a salad for breakfast, spending a very long time consuming it. The actress defined, “I’m very sluggish at consuming. I get pleasure from taking my time within the morning.”

Ahn So Hee shared that she’s very into beading these days and he or she additionally talked about how her favourite snack is yakgwa (a standard Korean candy cookie). She enjoys making an attempt totally different manufacturers of the snack.

She headed out to go train, the place she ran, cycled, and even ran on a treadmill that was underwater in a pool. Talking about her train routine, she shared, “I attempt to do it each day if I can, and I’ll do it twice a day when I’ve the time.”

Ahn So Hee additionally shared, “Since I started my profession as a singer at an early age, I haven’t had numerous experiences outdoors of my work.” She commented that she tries to expertise as a lot as she will in order that she will painting individuals dwelling atypical on a regular basis lives in her performing tasks. “I journey and I additionally be taught every thing I’m concerned with,” she stated.

She then got here house with groceries, and Ahn So Hee shared, “I like cooking. Individuals say it’s scrumptious.” Her older sister came to visit and so they had dinner and makgeolli (rice wine) collectively. Ahn So Hee’s sister, who’s six years older than her, gave her some heat slippers, saying, “I went to your music video filming set while you had been a singer, and it was so chilly. I used to be fearful as a result of it’s important to do this type of filming once more.” Her sister turned tearful.

Ahn So Hee stated in her interview, “My mom and father had been each working after I was younger, so I spent numerous time with my sister. My sister is like my sister, my good friend, and my mother. She takes care of me loads. She’s an enormous supply of power for me.” Ahn So Hee additionally started to cry.

The actress went on to present how a lot she appreciates her father. “Our dad turned a complete ‘idiot for his daughters’ after elevating his two daughters on his personal from early on,” she stated in her interview. “My dad looks like a mother to me and my sister does too. Once I consider the 2 of them, my eyes get purple.” As Ahn So Hee spoke together with her sister, she shared that her father would all the time minimize up kiwis and apples for her within the morning and inform her to take them together with her. She stated, “Dad is working laborious at exercising however why are his legs and arms getting thinner?”

Earlier than her sister went house, Ahn So Hee gave her a beaded masks strap she’d made and packed meals for her.

Ahn So Hee shared, “I used to be actually busy with work after I was a young person and I didn’t have any official breaks after I was a singer. In my 20s after I modified careers, my schedule was emptier. I didn’t know tips on how to use my remaining time so generally I felt depressed and torpid. Now I attempt to do loads. I feel my 20s had been a technique of practise for studying tips on how to spend my time nicely. In my 30s, I need each my work and my every day life to be productive and busy, and I need to spend my time doing many memorable issues.”

Watch “Home Alone” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)