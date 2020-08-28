Ahn So Hee Shares Interesting Way She Prepared For Her Character In “Lacking: The Other Facet”

Ahn So Hee shared an fascinating method she ready for her upcoming function in OCN’s weekend drama “Lacking: The Other Facet.”

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a bunch of individuals seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to uncover what occurred to every of them. Ahn So Hee will play Lee Jong Ah, a civil servant by day and a white hacker at night time.

Ahn So Hee described her character as, “Lee Jong Ah is a great and proficient particular person who handed her civil servant examination in a single go, and he or she can also be a white hacker who helps Kim Wook (Go Soo). I hope folks will benefit from the double life that Lee Jong Ah leads as she places her religion and affection in Kim Wook.”

She added, “I didn’t have quite a lot of data or information about hackers, so I seemed up hacking applications and I watched movies or lectures to study extra. Not solely is Lee Jong Ah nice at dealing with computer systems, however she additionally enjoys taking part in video games. In the drama, there’s a scene the place she may be seen taking part in ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ at an web café, so I’d go to web cafés on my own to apply. I additionally watched movies of avid gamers.”

Ahn So Hee shared her pleasure about working with Go Soo as she stated, “It’s an honor to indicate sibling-like chemistry with Go Soo. Our two characters are very shut and open with one another, so there can be numerous moments to see our chemistry. He at all times likes to joke round and is a really thoughtful one who does his greatest to make me really feel comfy.”

She stated, “Our drama isn’t simply going to be specializing in heavy matters, there’s additionally going to be humorous and touching moments as nicely. As quickly as I learn the script, I knew I needed to be part of it. The tales of the characters have been very heat and fascinating. I hope viewers will have the ability to really feel the intense vitality that comes from fixing every case within the drama.”

Ahn So Hee selected Heo Joon Ho as the one who retains the temper vigorous on set as she stated, “He at all times performs such impactful characters, so I puzzled if he was critical and stoic in actual life as nicely. However from the second I first met him at our script studying, he has at all times had a vivid smile on his face for the solid and crew, and I can really feel heat from his conversations.”

She added, “If I ever miss one thing about my character, he’ll come and have sincere conversations with me about it. He at all times says, ‘What issues is that you simply’re comfy. Calm down,’ and his presence alone is such an important supply of consolation for me. I consistently really feel grateful to have met such an important individual.”

“Lacking: The Other Facet” will premiere on August 29 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki. Catch a teaser for the drama under:

