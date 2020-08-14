Ahn So Hee To Join Choi Woo Shik And Jung Yu Mi On “Summer time Trip” For A Mini “Practice To Busan” Reunion

Ahn So Hee will likely be guesting on the truth present “Summer time Trip”!

On August 14, a consultant of tvN’s “Summer time Trip” acknowledged, “It’s true that Ahn So Hee is showing on the present. The filming happened just lately, and it’s slated to air in September.”

“Summer time Trip” is a brand new selection present from producing director Na Younger Suk. It’s a “house trip” actuality present about adults who get pleasure from an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place to heal their drained minds and our bodies.

Its solid is Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik, who each starred within the hit 2016 movie “Practice to Busan” together with Ahn So Hee. Many followers are trying ahead to seeing their reunion!

Ahn So Hee will quickly be starring within the new OCN drama “Lacking: The Different Facet,” which premieres on August 29 and will likely be out there on Viki.

“Summer time Trip” airs each Friday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Practice to Busan” under!

