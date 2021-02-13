Ahn Yun Hong Joins “The Penthouse 2” As Intriguing New Character + Explains Why She’s Grateful To Kim So Yeon And Eugene

Prepare for an thrilling new addition to the forged within the upcoming second season of “The Penthouse”!

For the highly-anticipated new season of the smash hit drama, Ahn Yun Hong might be becoming a member of the forged as brand-new character Jin Boon Hong—and on February 13, “The Penthouse 2” shared its first sneak peek of the actress in her new position.

In “The Penthouse 2,” Jin Boon Hong might be in control of overseeing the training and way of life patterns of Cheon Web optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon)’s daughter Han Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin). Final season, on account of the emotionally abusive model of parenting that Cheon Web optimization Jin realized from her personal mother and father, Han Eun Byul suffered a nervous breakdown, with all the strain taking a severe toll on her psychological well being. It stays to be seen how the introduction of Jin Boon Hong, who might be managing all facets of Han Eun Byul’s life, will have an effect on the strained relationship between the mom and daughter.

Whereas sharing her ideas on becoming a member of the drama, Ahn Yun Hong humbly remarked, “As a fan of ‘The Penthouse’ who didn’t miss a single episode of Season 1, I’m extremely honored to be becoming a member of ‘The Penthouse 2.’”

She went on to admit, “It’s true that as a result of the opposite actors already labored so exhausting and did their greatest in Season 1 of ‘The Penthouse,’ which is why the drama noticed such superb outcomes, I do really feel a substantial quantity of strain about becoming a member of the forged. I’ll do my utmost to strive to not drag down the ‘The Penthouse’ workforce. I will even do my absolute best in taking part in my position of Jin Boon Hong, in order that [‘The Penthouse’] could be the highest drama of 2021 as nicely. Please look kindly upon the character of Jin Boon Hong sooner or later.”

Ahn Yun Hong additionally talked about reuniting along with her former co-stars Kim So Yeon and S.E.S.’s Eugene, expressing gratitude to each actresses for giving her a heat welcome.

“To be sincere, I basically joined the forged in the course of the drama,” she mentioned, “however the workers handled me very well in order that I wouldn’t really feel awkward, for which I’m actually grateful. Fortunately, I’d labored with a few of the workers members earlier than in my earlier tasks, so I used to be in a position to comfortably wrap up my first shoot.”

“I had labored with Eugene, who performs the position of Oh Yoon Hee, and Kim So Yeon, who performs Cheon Web optimization Jin, in different tasks earlier than,” she continued, “and I used to be so grateful to them as a result of they greeted me warmly with open arms on the first script studying, the place I felt nervous and shy, and likewise throughout filming.”

The producers of “The Penthouse 2” praised Ahn Yun Hong’s performing, commenting, “From her very first shoot, Ahn Yun Hong utterly disappeared into the character of Jin Boon Hong, and she or he took over the filming set along with her unparalleled presence and highly effective aura.”

They went on to tease, “Please regulate the brand new character of Jin Boon Hong and what she will get as much as in ‘The Penthouse 2.’”

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 and might be accessible with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, atone for the primary season of “The Penthouse” beneath!

