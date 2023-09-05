Ahsoka Is Trying To Destroy The Most Important Part Of The Star Wars Canon:

Before the Disney+ show Ahsoka came out, there was a lot of talk about how it would handle the main character’s relationship to her Jedi identity, what it indicates to be called a Jedi outside of the Jedi Order, as well as what it could mean for Star Wars as a whole as it looks to rebuild that group in the future.

But now that the television series is on, it is setting the stage for something that will affect more than just Ahsoka. Ahsoka wasn’t the initial Star Wars story that attempts to clarify what the Force is, how it works, and how Jedi as well as Sith can use it whenever they want.

The main character talks in the same way that Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi did within the Star Wars prequels as well as the original series.

In The Beginning Of Time To Fly, A Frustrated Sabine Reviews The Rules And Warnings Of The Jedi Order:

Saying which the force exists within all organisms is comparable to saying that everything is wet, yet Ahsoka goes against custom by saying that anyone can learn to use it, not just people whose midichlorian readings are off the charts.

“Time to Fly,” the third episode of Ahsoka, starts with an irritated Sabine talking over the lessons as well as reminders of the Jedi Order. These are the same lessons and reminders that drove Sabine away from Ahsoka beforehand the events of the series.

Despite how hard she attempts or how many times she says she wants to be a Jedi, she is told she is not good enough. She can’t train the way Professor Huyang needs her to. She can’t even keep up with Ahsoka, who attempts to show Sabine how to reach outside and connect to the Force in a more gentle way.

Sabine Doesn’t Have The Sensitivity To The Force That The Jedi Would Accept:

Even as a small cup makes fun of her for not being able to move it with her mind, Huyang and Ahsoka talk about Sabine’s progress within the cockpit of their ship.

Huyang acts like a character who has to represent the long tradition of the Jedi Order to its other heroes, in both terms of knowledge and, more importantly, in attitude, putting down Sabine’s chances of finishing her training.

Huyang snips that she isn’t sensitive enough to the Force for the Jedi to accept her. Huyang says very clearly that she doesn’t have the standards, but she fights back when Ahsoka, showing a bit of her own complicated past with the Order, says that those standards brought the Jedi nowhere yet dead.

When he talks to Ahsoka about how few Mandalorians have ever had what it takes to be Jedi over thousands of years, he says that his doubts about Sabine’s skills touch on a kind of bizarro race science. It’s all somewhat bit scary, and Huyang acts like a jerk a lot, but that’s the point.

Ahsoka Moves The Star Wars Story One Step Closer To Making The Galaxy’s Most Exclusive Currency Available To Everyone:

He’s supposed to represent not Jedi but the Jedi Order, alongside all the rules, limits, and decisions that group put on itself and on the Force as a whole. These are the same rules that Star Wars fans are going to use to decide who is eligible to become a Jedi.

Which is fair, since this is pretty much the sole instruction that Star Wars has given us about how the Force works.

With one easy comment, Ahsoka moves the Star Wars story one step closer to opening up the galaxy’s most exclusive currency to everyone. Force Sensitivity has always had an element of mystery because of how complicated it is.

It’s what gives the story of the Chosen One its power, and it’s what makes Jedi unique. Professor Huyang says later that people can only join the Jedi Order if they have a clear ability with the Force.

Ahsoka Is Still Sure That She Can Move A Cup Alongside Her Mind:

Sabine isn’t as smart as even the most average padawan learner, so it doesn’t make any sense to teach her how to be a Jedi. Even though that is the case, Ahsoka still thinks she can move a cup alongside her mind. But they don’t have to be anymore, and Star Wars is slowly showing that they won’t be.

What Ahsoka says in response to Huyang’s list of rules and doctrines is that she doesn’t need Sabine’s to be a Knight of the Jedi Order, she requires her to be Sabine, and that she’ll be the best version of herself when she can let go of the frustrations and doubts Huyang gave her and open herself up.

This is something that Star Wars has always said, regardless of how the introduction of midichlorians in the prequels led to the frustrating haves and have. Sabine has even contributed to this idea.

As Kanan and Ezra teach Hera how to use the Darksaber and teach her the fundamentals of lightsaber fighting in Rebels, Kanan tells us and Hera that the Force is in all living things they just need to be told how to access it.

Ahsoka Needs Sabine To Open Up To The Force And See What It May Accomplish For Her When She Understands How It Works:

This is why, just like Kanan did back then, Ahsoka needs Sabine to allow the Force enter to see what it may accomplish for her, not just what it may do for her as a Jedi.

Within a world where everyone can use and accept the Force, not just those with a certain amount of special things in their blood, anyone may become a Jedi.

By doing this, if Ahsoka eventually leads Sabine down a path where she can build upon her connection to the Force by applying it in some way, we get one step closer to what might be the greatest Ahsoka Tano things Ahsoka could do: expand the meaning of the title “Jedi” beyond the boundaries of the Jedi Order to include an institution.

In a world without a stubborn Order to decide who can and can’t be a Jedi, anyone can become one. Becoming a Jedi doesn’t have to mean following a strict set of rules. Instead, it can be a psychological and spiritual ideal that people are drawn to in order to better understand the universe and their place in it.

When Will Episode 4 Of Ahsoka Come Out?

The fourth episode of Ahsoka will become available to watch upon Disney Plus UK on September 6, 2023, at 2 a.m. (BST).

In a change from the norm, Americans are going to able to watch Ahsoka at a more normal time of day. The show will premiere at 6 p.m. (PT) as well as 9 p.m. (ET), which means it will start earlier for us here.

Previous originals from Disney Plus came out late at night within the US, which meant that they came out on time at 8 a.m. in the UK. This change in approach has not been explained.