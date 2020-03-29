Ahsoka Tano: Rosario Dawson’s New Mandalorian Season 2 Star Wars Character Explained

The most important piece of Star Wars information in a very long time dropped final week when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson had been solid to play a major position in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano. The casting of Rosario Dawson can be an enormous piece of reports no matter what character she was enjoying, however many followers are flipping out as a result of Ahsoda Tano is definitely one in every of Star Wars’ hottest characters. If you happen to’re solely accustomed to Star Wars by way of the live-action movies and tv, then you definately might not be all that acquainted Ahsoka, as she debuted within the animated The Clone Wars film, however she’s had one of many extra attention-grabbing journeys of anyone within the galaxy far, far, away not named Skywalker.