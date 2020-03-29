Ahsoka Tano: Rosario Dawson’s New Mandalorian Season 2 Star Wars Character Explained

Depart a Remark
The most important piece of Star Wars information in a very long time dropped final week when it was revealed that Rosario Dawson had been solid to play a major position in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano. The casting of Rosario Dawson can be an enormous piece of reports no matter what character she was enjoying, however many followers are flipping out as a result of Ahsoda Tano is definitely one in every of Star Wars’ hottest characters. If you happen to’re solely accustomed to Star Wars by way of the live-action movies and tv, then you definately might not be all that acquainted Ahsoka, as she debuted within the animated The Clone Wars film, however she’s had one of many extra attention-grabbing journeys of anyone within the galaxy far, far, away not named Skywalker.
Rosario Dawson would be the first individual to play Ahsoka Tano in live-action. Whereas the character has been round for years, up till now, she’s solely ever appeared in Star Wars animated sequence reminiscent of The Clone Wars and Rebels. If you happen to’re not trying to binge watch 200 episodes of tv, however you continue to wish to be on top of things on all the things that you must know About Ahsoka Tano, listed here are the important issues that you must know.
Ahsoka Was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan
Ahsoka Tano is from the race often known as togruta, and he or she, like most Jedi, was introduced into the order as a baby. As a teen, she was assigned to be the padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker. Yoda made the choice, seemingly to assist Ahsoka be taught the methods of the Power, but additionally to assist educate the brash Anakin Skywalker some duty. Initially, Anakin has no real interest in a sidekick, however ultimately, she endears herself to him, each by being succesful, and by being simply as keen to behave brashly as he’s.
As a Jedi padawan throughout the Clone Wars, she held the rank of commander within the Republic navy, and proved herself not solely a succesful Jedi, but additionally a powerful pilot and chief. She historically fought utilizing a daisho sword configuration, a pair of lightsabers, one in every of a regular size, with a second shorter blade.
Ahsoka Tano Left The Jedi Order
Whereas Ahsoka Tano had proved herself on a number of events throughout The Clone Wars, her time as a Jedi would finish considerably tragically. Following a terrorist bombing on the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Ashsoka can be framed for the homicide of the one suspect. Ashsoka was banished from the Jedi order in order that she may very well be placed on trial by the Republic.
Whereas Anakin Skywalker would ultimately discover the proof that Ahsoka was harmless, and he or she can be cleared of the costs, the injury between her and the Jedi had been completed. The Jedi Council provided to let her return, Ahsoka declined the provide and left the Temple. Whereas Ahsoka would stop being a Jedi in identify, varied Star Wars books and comics would proceed her story, making it clear that she continued to stay her life as a hero, combating the Darkish Aspect the place she might.
Ahsoka Tano Was Half Of The Early Insurgent Alliance
Following The Clone Wars animated sequence, a brand new animated present would debut in 2014. Star Wars Rebels would inform the story of the early insurgent alliance previous to the occasions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, specializing in the crew of a ship known as the Ghost. The ship included Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi who had survived the Clone Wars, and a younger Power delicate boy named Ezra Bridger. Within the present’s first season, the Ghost crew labored with an unknown individual utilizing the codename Fulcrum, who would provide them with intel. On the finish of that season, it will be revealed that Fulcrum was really Ahsoka Tano.
When Ahsoka realized of the existence of Darth Vader, he additionally realized that she was nonetheless alive, which, as one can think about, made issues sophisticated for Ahsoka. Figuring out that her former grasp was nonetheless alive, Ahsoka did ultimately confront Vader, and almost died within the course of. Nevertheless, Ahsoka was final seen in Rebels within the aftermath of the battle of Endor.
Ahsoka Was At The Siege Of Mandalore
One of many questions on Ahsoka Tano’s look in The Mandalorian Season 2 is simply how the character will match into the story. One reply might come from an occasion referred to in each the Disney+ sequence, and Star Wars Rebels. In an episode of Rebels, Commander Rex, a former Clone Trooper, says he served beside Ahsoka on the Siege of Mandalore. That occasion can also be referenced by Moff Gideon on the finish of Season 1 of The Mandalorian.
Whereas we have by no means seen the Siege of Mandalore, we all know that it is an occasion close to the tip of The Clone Wars that will likely be proven within the presently working last season of The Clone Wars animated sequence that’s ongoing on Disney+. This will even mark Ahsoka’s return to the sequence. Since, at this level, Ahsoka has, so far as we all know, left the Jedi order, which additionally means she left the Republic military, precisely how she’s going to match into the Siege of Mandalore is unclear, however underneath the circumstances, the truth that she was there appears fairly essential.
Ahsoka’s Final Destiny Is Unknown
We already knew that Ahsoka had survived the unique trilogy, the ultimate moments of Star Wars Rebels confirmed that, however The Mandalorian Season 2 would possibly reply a variety of questions followers have had about what occurred to her after that. The large query is whether or not she lived to see the occasions of the sequel trilogy. When Rey communes with The Power throughout her battle with Emperor Palpatine, she hears the voices of many former Jedi, together with Ahsoka Tano, the the factor is, all the opposite Jedi she hears, are confirmed to be useless, which led many to imagine that by the point Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes alongside Ahsoka is simply too.
Clone Wars and Rebels producer Dave Filoni has no less than left the door open to the chance that she remains to be alive. Whether or not this new season of The Mandalorian completes the story of Ahsoka Tano, or just provides one other chapter to it, we do not know.
Bob Iger had already implied that new Star Wars sequence might spring up round new characters being launched in The Mandalorian‘s new season, so we might very probably be in for lots extra Ahsoka sooner or later. Followers will virtually definitely be greater than pleased with that. How a lot Ahsoka will likely be in The Mandalorian, at this level we do not actually know. Fortunately, we do not have too lengthy left to attend, as Season 2 will hit Disney+ this fall.
