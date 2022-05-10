Ahsoka, the following Famous person Wars collection on Disney +, publicizes the beginning of its manufacturing with a brand new picture

Ahsoka, the unique Famous person Wars collection coming to Disney+, manufacturing has formally began.

The authentic Famous person Wars Twitter account shared the inside track with an image of the set. Whilst it does not disclose a lot, it does display the display’s brand at the again of a chair and Ahsoka creator/government manufacturer Dave Filoni’s iconic hat.

Ahsoka, an Authentic collection, begins manufacturing nowadays. percent.twitter.com/b5WgGBihHo — Famous person Wars (@starwars) Might 9, 2022

No additional main points got concerning the Ahsoka collection, about which we nonetheless know little or no. We additionally shouldn’t have an authentic unlock date or window but, but it surely used to be showed that the restricted collection will happen inside the timeline of The Mandalorian. Moreover, the occasions will result in a “culminating tale match” along The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka will megastar as Rosario Dawson, who introduced former Jedi Togruta to lifestyles in reside motion after she used to be first offered in Famous person Wars: The Clone Wars. Whilst Ashley Eckstein lent her voice to Ahsoka within the animated collection, Dawson has introduced her to lifestyles within the live-action area since The Mandalorian bankruptcy 13.

Becoming a member of Dawson can be Hayden Christensen, Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Dave Filoni up to now published that he had an concept for a standalone collection for Ahsoka, who used to be as soon as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, for “a very long time.”

The stay up for Ahsoka can also be difficult, however fanatics can be heading again to that galaxy a ways, a ways away very quickly because the Disney+ collection Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives with a two-episode premiere on Might 27, 2022.