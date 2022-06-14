AI and people’s imaginations deliver amazing and surreal results – A summary of the best of DALL-E mini

DALL-E mini has become an Internet revolution, because for the first time in history we have at our disposal an advanced artificial intelligence tool that allows everyone to create impressive designs with just one sentence in English. Until now, we had DALL-E, with its great potential and its most complete version DALL-E 2.

This “mini” version is an AI capable of generating original images just by describing what we want it to show us. The description must be in English. You can try it now though there are times of high traffic when it is not working. DALL-E Mini is the reduced version published in the Hugging Face community.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

Rajoy stuffed animals





During these days, since its launch, it must be said that there are very original designs that have been shared on social networks. One of them is the rag doll by Mariano Rajoy that we have on the cover. It must be said that while DALL-E 2 gives very realistic results, DALL-E mini still needs to improve and it is that, as you are going to see, the composition of the faces is not very good. Here you will learn about other designs that are circulating on Twitter and other networks and that are very good:

Mark Zuckerberg a la “Doña Rogelia”





Weird Dall-E Generations shared on his Twitter to this Mark Zuckerberg who looks like a typical plastic puppet from the 90s. A style to Doña Rogelia, accompanied by a ventriloquist. As you can see, you make a description and DALL-E mini gives you nine different options to choose from.

Jesus Christ in a Fortnite

This user put Jesus Christ on “cranking 90s” in Fortnite. This is a very popular expression for Fortnite lovers that refers to when a player repeatedly builds using 90s to gain height and go up in this game.

Taliban or Kim Jong-un celebrating “pride”





Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, we have read a succession of news about the enormous repression that these men exert on the Afghan population. For although we will never see these people celebrate any freedom, artificial intelligence allows us see bearded men in traditional Taliban clothing celebrating in a parade with LGTBIQ+ flags.

In response to this design, the one of the president of North Korea, Kim Jong-un also celebrating in a march with LGTBIQ+ flags in this month dedicated to reminding the world of the rights of this group.

Gollum eating watermelon and Gandalf skater





This one is not demanding like the previous one, but it is very funny. Thanks to the imagination that some have and artificial intelligence at the service of the whole world you can have a laugh watching Gollum in a dark place eating a watermelon.

In the description to achieve this result, we wanted it to be a recording of a trail (the typical night recordings which can be done, for example, in a forest with fixed cameras to learn more about nature and animals) with Gollum eating a watermelon almost secretly.

The Lord of the Rings can give a lot of play and another design that we have found that worth sharing is Gandalf in a “U” enjoying himself with a skateboard like a professional:

An Edward Hopper-style McDonalds or Van Gogh-style explosions





For art lovers, artificial intelligence is a mine of doing original things (we have already told you about an AI that draws the object you want in seconds and with the artistic style you decide). In this case, DALL-E mini has made us some paintings in the style of Edward Hopper (characterized by his portrayals of loneliness in contemporary American life) from local McDonalds.

Another “artistic work” that AI has generated is a Van Gogh-style nuclear explosion, like the following: