Ai Long Nhai Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is Season 2 of Ai Long Nhai coming? Ai Long Nhai is indeed a Thai romantic youth TV show created by Sathanapong Limwongthong.

The main plot of the show is about a young man named Ai who was kicked out of school and sent to study abroad. Then, his father told him to go back to Thailand and go to college where he taught.

Ai Long Nai and Ailongnhai are other names for Ai Long Nhai. The show is made by a Thai company called MFlow Entertainment. The show’s script was written by Run Kantheephop Sirorattanaphanit.

Nichakoon Khajornborirak, Krittanai Aunchananun, Gun Tieosuwan, Patsit Permpoon Savat, Tong Surawit Ruangyod, Wae Soul, Gun Tieosuwan, Jom Thanathorn, and many more well-known people live in Ai Long Nhai.

The first weather of Ai Long Nhai came out on Channel 3 on September 26, 2022. Season 1 of Ai Long Nhai had 12 episodes that ran for 43–45 minutes each.

Critics and viewers liked the first season of Ai Long Nhai, and My Drama List gave it a score of 7.8 out of 10.

Ai Long Nhai Season 2 Release Date

But the people who made Ai Long Nhai Season 2 haven’t said for sure that it’s over. So, we are still hoping that the Ai Long Nhai team will make an official statement about the renewal confirmation.

Ai Long Nhai Season 2 Cast

As of the time this article was written, we didn’t know much about the cast of Ai Long Nhai Season 2 because the second season hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Nichakoon Khajornborirak as Aiyaret (Ai), Gun Tieosuwan as Tonton, Patsit Permpoonsavat, Krittanun Aunchananun as Chen Nhai, Tong Surawit Ruangyod as a professor, Gun Tieosuwan as Tonhon, Wae Soul as Rajin, Jom Thanathorn Khuankaew as Nine, Save Thanathorn Khuanka

Ai Long Nhai Season 2 Trailer

Ai Long Nhai Season 2 Plot

The main plot of the show is around two men who fall in love with each other. Ai lived and went to school in a different country until he got into a fight with an individual in college and had to go back home.

His father also made him go to school at the university in which he taught. Ai met a boy decided to name Chan Nhai at college, and she started to like him right away.

Nhai starts to wear chains from yellow duck kitchen. The first season is mostly about how the two main characters fall in love and how the other characters help them.

The makers of Ai Long Nhai Season 2 have not yet confirmed what will happen in Season 2.

But if the show gets picked up for a second season, Ai Long Nhai Season 2 will likely pick up where the first season left off.

Ai goes to a university in Canada to study aerospace engineering. He was kicked out of school recently because he got into a fight. Sib, his father, is very angry.

Sib tells his son to go back to Thailand and go to school there. If not, he will stop all financial help. Ai has to do what his father tells him to do.

Even though Ai’s punishments are harsh, he is close to his family. Sib is with another man, Janan, in a long-term relationship. Ai thinks of Japan as a parent, almost as if he has two dads.

But Ai and Rajin, his real mother, don’t get along very well. He doesn’t talk to her and tries not to talk about his mom as much as possible. As far as Ai is worried, Siberia and Japan feel much more like home to him.

During the first day of school, Ai meets Nhai, who is in the same class as him. When Nhai starts dropping his duck keychain outside of the campus entrance, they meet for the first time. Ai gets the things for this stranger, which brings them together.

Nhai is a happy-go-lucky guy who puts Ai in touch with his friends. Ai meets Tonhon, Nine, as well as Intha, and they make him feel welcome in their group of friends. They always hang out together, getting together for meals or games of board games.

Ai falls in love with Nhai and thinks he looks good. Nhai is also bubbly, playful, and a bit of a free spirit.

He enjoys messing around, making jokes, and showing off his great sense of humour. Nhai, on the other hand, can be silly, immature, and careless.

His friends like to tease him and make him the punch line of jokes, which he doesn’t mind.

But Ai thinks that Nhai’s annoying traits are cute. As they spend more time together, Ai falls head over heels for his cute friend.

Nhai only sees Ai as a friend, even though Ai’s feelings for him are growing. All of their conversations have been friendly.

Nhai sometimes says nice things about Ai’s looks or acts friendly towards him. But these playful teases don’t have anything romantic about them.

Nhai also seems to want to date a girl in his class. As Ai spends more time to his new friend, he gets more and more upset. He thinks she won’t love him back, but her mixed messages keep giving him hope.