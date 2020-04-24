Ai Weiwei: ‘I became the enemy of the established energy, but without a crime’

The artist shows at the events that impressed Hampstead theatre’s #aiww: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei, streamed by way of the Dad or mum this month

You began an 81-day confinement on three April 2011. What occurred that day?

That day, I awoke and able to go to the airport with my assistant Jennifer, who had begun working with me no longer prolonged ahead of. This was our first shuttle together and we had been going to go to Taiwan to prepare for an exhibition opening later that autumn. Our flight was to Hong Kong the place we would change to Taipei.

Many things occurred inside the days ahead of the shuttle. I’ve been beneath surveillance and adopted by way of secret police for years, nevertheless the days ahead of the shuttle involved further frequent visits. There have been a wide range of excuses: a fireplace safety take a take a look at, residential registrations, many uncommon causes that had no longer been used ahead of. I’ll sense one factor was coming, nevertheless I’ll certainly not have imagined what would happen. They could have come to my home in Beijing to look me and take me away if that they’d wanted to. They could have come and puzzled me at any time, nevertheless they certainly not without delay confronted me. After we approached the immigration checkpoint that day, I knew one factor was going to happen. A police officer took my passport and I observed the reverse police collected inside the hall begin shifting in direction of me. Every other police officer obtained right here and instructed me he had one factor to talk about. I adopted him into each different room. From there, I was resulted in a vehicle, a black hood was put over my head and I was pushed to an unknown house. That was the begin of 81 days of solitary confinement.

How have you ever ever revisited the confinement in your private paintings?

I created a couple of objects related to the length of detention. There was SACRED, an arrange consisting of six iron bins with scale dioramas depicting my detention stipulations. It confirmed in precise factor how I slept, walked, ate, was interrogated, washed and used the toilet. I moreover made The Divine Comedy, a heavy rock album that without delay mirrored this time.

