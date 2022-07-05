Aid of 200 euros: Treasury explains how you can request it. so you can prepare

Last June, the Government of Spain approved Royal Decree-Law 11/2022, of June 25, in which numerous measures were integrated to fight against the consequences of the war. This included a aid of 200 euros for all citizens that meet certain characteristics, in addition to the extension of the fuel subsidy. Although a created great uncertainty about this bonus when requesting it and the requirements to be met.

Today this is a benefit that cannot be requested, despite the fact that arrival was promised in the first days of July. What has been enabled is the corresponding web page where it will be possible to request it soon. Although it only specifies Available soonand if it’s pressing on the request it will not open any web page.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

What you should know before applying

What can be found in this new section of the Tax Agency’s website is a series of frequently asked questions that will try to prepare you before applying. One of the most important sections is that a priori you will necessarily need an electronic certificate or be registered in the [email protected] system, managing it only through the electronic headquarters of the Treasury.





This help consists of a single payment of 200 euros for people who have low incomes and who have hardly any assets. The requirements that are imposed to apply are the following:

Have a legal residence in Spain that has not been interrupted in 2021.

Be registered with Social Security as a self-employed or employed worker.

be registered as unemployed at an employment office, regardless of whether an unemployment benefit is being collected.

Not having had in 2021 an income greater than 14.000 euros.

The Heritage must not exceed 43,196.40 euros (not including the habitual residence).

Keep in mind that these annual income they are not individual. This means that those of the entire family unit will be taken into account. For example, if you are living together as a married couple or with relatives up to the third degree of consanguinity, your income will also have to be entered in the Treasury to carry out this calculation. If all these members exceed 14,000 euros per year, will not be able to access the benefit.

As we have commented previously, today the request is not enabled. What is known is that the deadline for submission will be September 30, and the payment will not begin to be made until October of this year. Regarding documentation, by doing it electronically, both Social Security and the AEAT will be able to verify your income and your employment status.