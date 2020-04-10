General News

AIFF Working With FIFA To Finalise New Dates For Women’s U-17 WC

April 10, 2020
1 Min Read




34 minutes in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

AIFF president Praful Patel talked about the Native Establishing Committee (LOC) is working in shut collaboration with FIFA to finalise the dates for Beneath-17 Girls’s Worldwide Cup.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment