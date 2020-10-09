AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria warns – Increase in pollution may increase cases of Corna virus

new Delhi: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country, but in the recent past, there has been some decrease in corona cases due to which people are seeing a ray of getting rid of it in the coming time. But now Delhi AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has given a warning about Corona virus. He said that with the increase in air pollution, the cases of corona may increase. He has asked to be vigilant on the ever increasing level of pollution in Delhi. He said that the more the pollution increases, the greater is the risk of spreading corona virus. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: 964 people died of corona in 24 hours, 70,496 new cases were revealed

AIIMS director said that many research has revealed that due to increasing pollution, Kovid-19 virus stays in the air for a long time which can enter the body when we breathe. He said that now the country is being unlocked, due to which the problem of pollution is once again exposed, but if both the corona virus and the pollution increase simultaneously, it will become very difficult for the public.

Randeep Guleria said that people who have any respiratory disease such as asthma, etc. should not leave the house if it is not necessary. They may have problems with this lung. He also told that this can make the patient's illness more serious. He said about the report of China and Italy that some research there has revealed that where there has been more than 2.5 AQI, there has been an increase of eight to nine percent in cases of corona.