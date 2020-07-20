AIIMS Director’s big statement on community transmission of corona virus

new Delhi: The AIIMS director has made a very important statement regarding community transmission among the cases of coronavirus infection growing rapidly in the country. There is mixed concern with his statement.

Explain that in just three days in India, cases of Kovid-19 have crossed the 10 lakh to 11 lakh figure. This is the first time that more than 40 thousand cases of pandemic have occurred in one day.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has said that there is not much evidence that community transmission is happening at the national level. But where there are hotspots, even in cities where cases are spike and it is very likely that local community broadcasting is taking place in those areas.

There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at national level. But there are hotspots, even in cities where there is spike of cases & it is very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Please tell that a day before the statement made by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Monday, Dr. Ravi Monga, chairman of the Indian Medical Association, said that community transmission has started in India. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Chairman Dr. VK Monga had said, Community transmission has started in India. The corona virus chain is not detected. There are large numbers of people who are in contact with any infected person.

On Sunday, Dr. Monga had said that now 30-35 thousand cases are coming up every day. This is a very bad situation. The condition of the villages is bad. People in villages are also vulnerable to CoronaVirus. Such cases of corona in villages are very bad signs. Dr. Arvind Kumar of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi also believed that community transmission is happening in India. He agrees with the statement of the IMA.

Kovid-19 cases cross 11 lakh, number of patients cured more than seven lakh

The total number of infected people in the country crossed the 11 lakh mark on Monday after a record 40,425 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in one day. At the same time, the number of people getting free from infection after treatment has also exceeded seven lakhs. According to the figures of the Union Health Ministry, after the death of 681 more people, the total number of people who died from this disease has increased to 27,497.

More than one lakh cases occurred in three days

According to the data updated by the ministry at eight o’clock in the morning, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has increased to 11,18,043 after a record 40,425 new cases of infection. In just three days in India, cases of Kovid-19 have crossed the 10 lakh to 11 lakh figure. This is the first time that more than 40 thousand cases of pandemic have occurred in one day.

Currently 3,90,459 patients are under treatment, 7,00,086 are cured

Treatment of 3,90,459 patients is still going on in the country and 7,00,086 people have been cured. At the same time, a patient has gone out of the country. The recovery rate is 62.62 percent. In the last 24 hours, 22,664 patients have been cured. The total number of foreign nationals found infected in the country is also included. According to the data till Monday, the number of Kovid-19 patients recovered is more than the number of patients under treatment 3,09,627.