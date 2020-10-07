AIIMS forensic investigation report in Sushant case faulty, CBI director should get second team inquiry: Advocate Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh objected to the forensic investigation report submitted by the AIIMS to the CBI, terming it as flawed and any other constitution by the CBI in the case The forensic team has demanded to be sent. Also Read – 91-year-old Congress leader Motilal Vora infected with Corona, admitted to AIIMS

Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, has written a letter to the CBI director, objecting to the forensic investigation report submitted to the CBI by AIIMS and termed it as flawed. The letter reads, "The case should be sent to another forensic team to be constituted by the CBI. "

#SushantSinghRajput'S family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty. The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI." pic.twitter.com/Jlnnusf37C – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Let me tell you that the Medical Board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi, over the past week, dismissed the possibility of killing Sushant Singh Rajput, calling it a case of “hanging himself by hanging”. In its conclusive medical-legal opinion given to the CBI, the six-member medical team has rejected the claim of ‘poisoning and strangulation’ and Gupta said that the team did not find any part of poison or drug in Visra.