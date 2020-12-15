AIIMS Nurses Strike: Delhi AIIMS nursing staff, hospital called 170 nurses from outside on indefinite strike

AIIMS Nurses Strike: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced on Tuesday that the hospital will call nurses from outside the hospital in view of the strike by the nurse union in AIIMS (Delhi). Explain that AIIMS Nurses Association went on indefinite strike from Monday on their demands, while AIIMS director appealed to them to withdraw the movement and return to work. Their demands include implementing the recommendation of the Sixth Central Pay Commission and abolishing contractual recruitment. Also Read – Director Randeep Guleria on AIIMS Nurses Union strike- Please do not do this during Corona

The problems of the hospital administration have increased further due to the nurses going on strike during the Corona Sanket. Patients are getting upset and there is no one to take care of the patients in many wards. Although there has not been much impact in the OPD and Emergency ward, but its effect has started showing.

In view of this, AIIMS administration has decided to outsource 170 nurses, that is, to be called from outside. These nurses will take care of the patients in the hospital. The striking nurse is opposing outsourcing the nursing services.

The decision to call the nurses from outside has been taken following the directives of the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry has said that there should be no disruption in nursing work. After this decision was taken in the meeting of senior director, president, director, deputy director of AIIMS administration.

Significantly, about five thousand nurses went on strike from Monday afternoon, which disrupted patient care services in this prestigious hospital. At the same time, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria in a video message termed the strike at the time of the epidemic as “unsuitable and unfortunate”. In a sentimental message, he said, “I appeal to all nurses and nursing officials not to go on strike and as far as the nurses are concerned do not embarrass our dignity in terms of them.”