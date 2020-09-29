AIIMS panel submitted report to CBI, Sushant Pak lawyer said strangulation

new Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the team of doctors of the Medical Panel of AIIMS has submitted its report to the CBI. According to the news, a meeting was held yesterday. After this meeting, the panel of doctors submitted their report to the CBI. Let me tell you that this meeting was held between forensics, CBI, AIIMS and expert teams. However, what happened in the meeting is not clear and no comment has been made on it so far. Also Read – CBI responds to Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, Death Mystry ….

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai flat. The incident was described as suicide by the Mumbai Police, while there was much speculation that it could also be a suicide. In such a situation, the CBI was entrusted with the responsibility of investigation along with the sanction of Supreme Court. In this regard, the CBI says that it is investigating the case from all angles. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan bowed in front of NCB questions, Bolin- Yes, Sushant had an affair, revealed this about drugs

Let me tell you that Vikas Singh, advocate for Sushant’s family, tweeted on Friday that I am disappointed in the delay in the decision by the CBI to convert SSR’s suicide to murder. A doctor who was part of the AIIMS team told me long ago that the pictures I sent were 200 percent correct and Sushant died of strangulation. This was not a suicide. He even said that a member of the panel investigating the Sushant case had also shared the findings with him. Also Read – Ankita’s love for Sushant’s childhood picture, ‘her twinkling eyes …’, sister shared photo

In this regard, the head of the AIIMS Forensic Team, Dr. Sudhir Gupta has said that the CBI has not yet received any conclusion. Final meeting is yet to be held. Because of this, no conclusive opinion can be formed right now. Our opinion will be based on evidence.