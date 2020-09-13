AIIMS released statement regarding Amit Shah’s health, stated the reason for hospitalization …

Amit Shah AIIMS News: Home Minister Amit Shah was once again admitted to the AIIMS on Saturday late night. It was being said in the media report that Amit Shah has been admitted to the hospital after having trouble breathing. However, now AIIMS has given the reason for Home Minister Amit Shah to be hospitalized again (Amit Shah Health Update). News agency ANI was quoted as saying by AIIMS, “Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the hospital on August 30 after post-covid care. Following the advice given at the time of discharge, Amit Shah has been admitted for routine medical checkup. In view of the forthcoming Parliament session, his complete health test is being done. He will remain in the hospital for the next one to two days. Also Read – School Reopening News: This primary school of UP was studying for the past 1 month, studies went viral and then …

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days: Chairperson, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/EpQWnO4Rcc

– ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Please tell that Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier admitted to AIIMS on August 18 and he was discharged on August 31. Amit Shah was infected with the Corona virus, after which he was treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. However, after recovering from Corona, he was having some problems, for which he had to be admitted to AIIMS.

On 14 August, the Home Minister had tweeted that the report of Kovid-19 investigation had said to come negative. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and wrote, ‘Today my Corona report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. I will be in home isolation for a few more days.

Please tell that earlier on 2 August, the Home Minister Shah had given the information by tweeting that he has been found to be Corona positive. Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted, “I got the test done after the initial signs of corona were found and the report came back positive.” My health is fine, but I am getting admitted in the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. ‘