AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it became clear on Murder Theory

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, president of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, formed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said in a statement, there were no injury marks on the body except for hanging. There were no marks of struggle, scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased.

– ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Let us know that on September 29, AIIMS forensic chief Dr. Sudhir Gupta said that the medical board has given a decisive ‘medico-legal’ opinion to the CBI regarding Sushant’s death. At that time, sources had said that the team of doctors have not found any trace of poison in the viscera of the actor.

Dr. Gupta refused to give any details regarding the report at his level citing the matter being in court. He had said, “The AIIMS medical board has conveyed its final medico-legal opinion to the CBI very clearly in this matter. AIIMS and CBI are on the same page in this case. “Gupta had said,” We do not confirm the speculation being made in the media and also urge the media not to cite AIIMS in any such news. .

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Her father lodged a complaint with the police in Patna on July 25, in which various allegations were made against actress Riya Chakraborty. The Bihar government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the death case on August 4.