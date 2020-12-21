AIIMS statement about Corona’s new strain – Virus has been mutated 4 thousand times, this effect will be on the vaccine ..

New Coronavirus Strain: The arrival of a new strain of Corona virus in the UK has caused worldwide outrage. There is an atmosphere of chaos in India too. Today an emergency meeting has been called in the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the statement of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has come about this. Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, Head of AIIMS Corona Center, said that since the corona virus has come, it has mutated 4 thousand times.

On the other hand, due to the new Corona strain in Britain, strict lockdown has been imposed in many areas there as a precautionary measure. In the meantime, questions have also arisen that will the Corona vaccine be less effective on the changed strains of the virus? Scientists from all over the world are engaged in research on this issue. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave good news about Corona vaccine, how long will it take to get the first dose!

By the way, there has not been a new sequencing of the virus yet and experts are trying to understand it. Scientists have named this new strain of corona virus VUI-202012/01. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced to pursue lockdowns in London and surrounding areas due to Corona cases in Britain due to the new strain. At the same time, Prime Minister Johnson has expressed fears that the new strain of the virus may be 70 percent more dangerous. Due to the lockdown in Britain, people are not allowed to celebrate Christmas. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: ICMR chief Balaram Bhargava corona infected, Delhi AIIMS admitted

Virus mutations

Mutations occur continuously in any virus. Most variants die after being mutated by themselves, but sometimes the virus comes out after being mutated, many times stronger and more dangerous than before. This process happens so quickly that even scientists take time to understand and research and by then the virus has engulfed a large population. As is seen in many countries including Britain. Also Read – Health Ministry gave big information about Coronavirus in India, told- from Kovid in India…

Right now it is trying to understand whether the genome of the new strain of corona virus has changed or not because if there is a change then the risk of the vaccine being less effective increases. However, all the new forms of corona virus have been found so far, there is no change in their genome structure.

On the new strain of corona found in Britain, Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, head of AIIMS Delhi’s Corona Center, said that since the corona virus has come, it has mutated 4 thousand times. So far, the straining Britain has not arrived in India. Also, it has to be seen whether the real cause of the growing cases of Corona in Britain is really the new strain of virus or something else but more research is needed on this.

Vaccine effect will not reduce

Also, on the question of whether the new strain was neutralized on the vaccine, CSIR director Dr. Sekhar Mande said that changing the strain of the virus would not have much effect on the vaccine as mutation of the corona virus would only change the protein sequence. Is expected to happen, not in the genome. Also, according to Dr. Mande, the corona vaccine will have an equal effect on any strain of the virus and will be successful.

The whole world is reeling from the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in the year 2020. So far, this virus has infected more than seven and a half million people worldwide and has killed more than 16.5 million people. At the same time, the number of people affected by the corona virus in India so far is more than 10 million and more than 1 lakh 45 thousand people have lost their lives due to this infection.

In such a situation, the whole world is sitting on the vaccine in 2021. Right now 3 companies in India have applied to DCGI for emergency approval of their vaccine. It is expected that soon after getting approval from DCGI, the vaccination program will start in India in 2021.

(Input – Zee News Network)