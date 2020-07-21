Ailee, VIXX’s Ravi, And Newkidd To Participate In Meaningful Collaboration Of Asian Artists

Artists from varied Asian nations are coming collectively in a worldwide undertaking collaboration to convey consolation to these affected by the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

The undertaking tune is titled “ME ME WE” and accommodates a message of hope to everybody around the globe throughout these troublesome instances. The eight artists concerned come from six nations in Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea.

The undertaking is a joint manufacturing between Warner Music and the Gangnam District Workplace and will probably be launched in the six nations talked about above on the identical time.

From South Korea, Ailee, VIXX’s Ravi, and the idol group Newkidd added their voices to the undertaking. From Indonesia is R&B artist Rahmania Astrini, from Malaysia is the singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan, from Vietnam is the boy band Chillies, from Thailand is the feminine artist PAAM, and from the Philippines is the highest rapper Quest.

The tune is produced by MZMC, an American-born producer who has produced for EXO, Crimson Velvet, SHINee, and NCT. A number of the songs MZMC has produced for EXO embody “Ko Ko Bop,” “Tempo,” and “Love Shot.”

“ME ME WE” will probably be launched on varied music platforms across the finish of July.

