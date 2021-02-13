Ailee’s Mother Passes Away

Ailee’s mom has handed away.

On February 13, Ailee shared the information of her mom’s passing on her Instagram account. Together with an image she took together with her mom, she wrote, “Mother… I miss you… I can’t see you anymore… however I imagine that you’ll at all times assist me and defend me by God’s aspect… My mother, probably the most stunning girl on the earth… Relaxation in peace… Your proud daughter will maintain the remainder of our household with love. I really like you, mother. Relaxation in peace, mother… I really like you…”

Fellow celebrities expressed their condolences.

QUEEN WA$ABII mentioned, “Cheer up, unnie. I’m sorry on your loss,” and singer Ali mentioned, “My loving Ye Jin [Ailee’s Korean name], I’ll pray that she’s going to relaxation in peace in heaven.” Koyote’s Shinji, Kevin Woo, and Park Eun Suk expressed their condolences as effectively.

We ship our deepest condolences to Ailee and her household.

