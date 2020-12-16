AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Mamta Banerjee, saying – Muslim voters not your property

Hyderabad: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was giving money to a party in Hyderabad to split votes in the upcoming assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday retaliated that Muslim voters His (Mamta’s) is not a ‘jagir’. The MP from Hyderabad tweeted that Mamta Banerjee does not like Muslims who think and speak for themselves. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee said- Leaders are being forced to leave TMC, we will defeat BJP

Owaisi denied the allegation made by the Trinamool Congress leader that no one can buy them with money. The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tweeted, "Till now you have only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers and Sadiq. You don't like those Muslims who think and speak for themselves. "

Owaisi alleged that the Trinamool Congress leader insulted the people of Bihar who voted for AIMIM. Owaisi wrote, "Remember what happened to those parties in Bihar who blamed their failure for 'vote-cut' Muslim voters' heads? Muslim voters are not your property. "

Mamta had said on Tuesday that the BJP captured a party from Hyderabad to divide the minority votes. He said, “BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved this. “

AIMIM won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month. The party is facing criticism from its opponents for splitting the ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP. However, Owaisi has denied this charge.

(Input: agency)