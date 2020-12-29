AIMIM Chief Owaisi said about the law against ‘Love-Jihad’ – BJP’s state governments are making fun of the constitution

AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, Love-Jihad, Love Jihad laws News: Many BJP-ruled state governments are bringing laws against ‘Love-Jihad’ in the country. Today on Tuesday, when the government of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan has implemented the ordinance on ‘Religious Freedom Bill’ in the state, meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said, there is no definition of love jihad anywhere in the constitution. . BJP-ruled governments are mocking the Constitution through the Love Jihad Act. Also Read – Conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the culture of Bengal, stop violence and divisive politics: Mamta Banerjee

The BJP-ruled state governments are bringing tough laws in many states against the 'religious freedom bill' in the name of marriage as well as against other fraudulent conversions. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has already brought such a law. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi has said, there is no definition of love jihad anywhere in the constitution. BJP-ruled governments are mocking the Constitution through the Love Jihad Act. If the state governments of BJP want to make laws, then they should make laws for MSP and make them for employment.

Courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 & 25, no govt has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen… BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on Love Jihad https://t.co/lSVrPxIKvE pic.twitter.com/NO3IOqXDQd

– ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

On the laws being brought against Love Jihad, Asimuddin Owaisi of AIMIM said, “Courts have reiterated that any role of any government in the personal life of any Indian citizen under Articles 21, 14 and 25 under the Constitution of India. No… ”The BJP is clearly involved in violating the fundamental rights of the Constitution.

MP cabinet approves ordinance on conversion bill

Explain that the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance on a bill against the conversion in the name of marriage as well as other fraudulent ways and sent it to the Governor. The ordinance provides for punishment of up to ten years for violation of law. Greed, greed, fear, inducement or marrying with ulterior motives or conversion is a cognizable offense.

10 years imprisonment and imprisonment up to one lakh rupees

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, if committing a mass conversion against the Act, there will be imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Cabinet approves ‘Religious Freedom Bill’ in online meeting

Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, “The online meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday approved the ordinance on the ‘Religious Freedom Bill’ and many other ordinances.” He said that the ordinance related to ‘Religious Freedom Bill’ has been sent to the state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval.