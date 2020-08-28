AIMIM MP threatens Maharashtra government – mosque to be opened, otherwise prayers will be offered on the streets

new Delhi: Corona cases are increasing rapidly on one side in the country. For this reason, permission is not being given by governments to open religious places. In such a situation, AIMIM party MP Imtiaz Jalil has threatened to offer Namaz on the road. Jaleel says that everything is being opened in the country – trade, markets, factories, railways, airlines etc. religious places should also be opened. They say that permission has also been given by the government to go to the wedding, even liquor shops have been opened. Why are the religious places closed in such a situation? Also Read – Maharashtra: 14,718 new cases of corona, 355 patients died, 9,136 patients recovered

He further said that I request all Hindus to start opening religious places. After all, we will wait till Kamb. He said that we will give a call for the opening of mosques in Maharashtra on 2 September. If the government agrees to this call then it is okay otherwise we will start offering Namaz on the streets.

Explain that the lockdown was implemented in the country in view of the Corona virus from 23 March. Religious sites were closed since then. Although religious places have been opened in many states, but here too, people are being allowed to visit or offer prayers at religious places along with the guidelines. Although the havoc of Corona in Maharashtra is still not stopping, the state government forbids the opening of religious places there.