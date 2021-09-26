AIMIM Owaisi mentioned – Congress, SP individuals are asking me to talk on Kaleem Siddiqui, I requested him …

Prayagraj: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Leader Asaduddin Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) Referring to Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who used to be lately arrested for working a non secular conversion syndicate, has mentioned that Congress and SP folks name him to present a remark on Kaleem Siddiqui. He mentioned, “I requested him why your chief Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav do not talk in this subject. In this, the folk of Congress, SP mentioned that if their leaders talk in this, they’ll no longer get some other vote (of Hindus).”Additionally Learn – Minister of Modi executive mentioned – Sonia Gandhi must have turn into PM in UPA executive, as a result of when Kamala Harris…

Allow us to inform you that the ATS of Uttar Pradesh has lately arrested eminent Islamic pupil Maulana Kalim Siddiqui from Meerut for allegedly working a large syndicate of non secular conversion. Addressing a public assembly at Majidia Islamia School in Prayagraj on Saturday, Owaisi mentioned that individuals from SP, Congress name him to make a remark on Maulana Kalim Siddiqui. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Chaos in AIMIM’s assembly, Owaisi returned with out giving speech

Owaisi mentioned, “How mistaken is the regulation of conversion of faith made through the federal government of Uttar Pradesh. If an individual kills any individual, then the police must end up the price. While within the Non secular Trade Act, the individual changing to faith has to inform that he has modified his faith with out worry. Additionally Learn – Video: MP Karti Chidambaram Two factions of Congress employees clashed in entrance, threw chairs at every different ..

The AIMIM leader mentioned, “I criticized this regulation. It’s unconstitutional, opposite to the verdict of the Preferrred Court docket in Puttuswamy’s case. Now I wish to ask SP, BSP whether or not they’ll talk about Maulana Kalim Siddiqui or no longer.” Owaisi mentioned, “After my remark, now different events will name the media and provides a remark that we’re with Maulana.”

In regards to the Muslim Bahubali leaders arrested through the Yogi executive, he mentioned, “Atiq is in prison, Mukhtar is in prison and 27 % Muslims are lodged in jails of Uttar Pradesh. Will you continue to no longer upward push (to vote in choose of AIMIM). Nowadays is the time to stand up. Use your vote fearlessly.”

Attacking the ruling celebration BJP, he mentioned, “There are 100 such MLAs within the provide Yogi executive who’re going through trial. There are lots of BJP MPs who’re going through trial. Within the seventy fifth yr of independence, there used to be a rebel at the land of Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi executive withdrew the circumstances in opposition to the BJP leaders accused within the Muzaffarnagar rebel.

Regarding Shaista Parveen, spouse of former MP Atiq Ahmed, who used to be provide within the assembly, he mentioned, “Atiq Ahmed can contest elections even as of late within the eyes of regulation. We’re hopeful that he’ll contest and win within the upcoming meeting elections.” He mentioned, “Simply because the Yadavs in combination thought to be Akhilesh as their chief, the way in which Dalits, particularly Jatavs, thought to be Mayawati as their chief, the way in which Thakurs thought to be Yogi Adityanath as their chief, in the similar means you must be thought to be as their chief. You’ll have to make a choice, as a result of with no chief you’re going to no longer get your due.”