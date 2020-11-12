AIMIM’s entry into Bengal elections after Bihar, trouble for non-BJP parties

Kolkata: Encouraged by its good performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM is now planning to contest the West Bengal elections, which could be a problem for non-BJP parties in this eastern state. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in the middle of 2021. Telangana-based AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, performed brilliantly in the Bihar elections by securing 1.24 vote percent and managed to win five seats. The party fielded its candidates in 24 seats. Also Read – 81 percent of the newly elected MLAs of Bihar are millionaires, know who have criminal cases registered

AIMIM not only won five seats in Bihar, but also spoiled the play of other political parties in other constituencies of the same number. At the same time, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, president of the West Bengal unit of the Congress, said that the grand alliance in Bihar was lost due to AIMIM. AIMIM's entry into West Bengal may increase the trouble of Trinamool Congress, Congress, Left parties, as the victory in Owaisi state can spoil the game of other parties after the victory in Bihar's Seemanchal region bordering West Bengal.

Out of 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, 90 seats are dominated by Muslim voters and these seats will be very decisive in the elections. Even if AIMIM does not win many seats in Bengal, it can spoil the Congress game like Trinamool and Bihar. Like Trinamool leaders, Chaudhary believes that Owaisi is contesting elections to benefit BJP. Owaisi, on the other hand, dismisses these allegations. He says that he runs a political party and he will contest elections wherever the party wishes.

