‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ Singer And Grammy Winner Bill Withers Is Dead At 81

AP Information reported the singer/songwriters’ demise this morning, which in accordance with these reviews had occurred this previous Monday, in Los Angeles. Born in 1938, Bill Withers had a stutter as a toddler, which he finally defeated later in life by means of his service within the U.S. Navy. He’d go on to begin his musical profession within the ‘60s, whereas nonetheless holding down a day job, and even together with his hit “Ain’t No Sunshine”, he’d nonetheless hold onto his extra grounded occupation for a while, afraid the music enterprise would drop him as rapidly because it picked him up.