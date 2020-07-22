Air force carrying airstrikes in Pakistan ready on China border: Rajnath Singh

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Air Force to be ready on the China border. Rajnath Singh said that the review of the Air Force’s strategic capabilities and deployment to the forward bases, amid the harsh conditions on the border. Rajnath Singh also urged the Air Force to be ready to deal with any situation on the border with China. Rajnath Singh addressed the inaugural session of the Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi, which began on Wednesday. The Minister appreciated the active steps of the IAF in increasing its strategic capability during the last few months. Also Read – Death rate per million in India is among the lowest in the world: Union Ministry of Health

Rajnath Singh said that the rapid manner in which the IAF deployed the advance bases in response to the current situation in Balakot and the prevailing situation in East Ladakh, the IAF had made a quick deployment to the enemies of the country. The strong message is gone. Singh said that the nation’s resolve to protect sovereignty rests on the trust that the people of the country make on the ability of their armed forces. He referred to the ongoing efforts to remove troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and urged the IAF to be prepared. Also Read – Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, rain warning in many states

He commended the IAF for its contribution to the nation’s response to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the role it played during many humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions. He underlined the need to achieve self-sufficiency in defense production and said that the theme ‘IAF in Next Decade’ chosen for this Air Force Commanders Conference is very much in line with the efforts towards indigenization in the coming days. Also Read – 5 Rafale Ambala airforce station will be deployed on 29 July as soon as India arrives, fear among enemies

Rajnath lauded the progress made towards enhancing cohesion and unity between the three armies since the appointment of the Chief of Defense Staff and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs. Singh praised the role of the Air Force in adapting to technology changes and emerging capabilities in nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, cyber and space domains. He assured the commanders that all the needs of the armed forces, whether financial or other, would be met.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said in his address that the IAF is well prepared to respond to any aggressive actions of enemies in a short time. During this three-day conference, the commanders will review the current strategic scenario and postings, and then discuss developing the IAF’s capability over the next decade to deal with all emerging threats.