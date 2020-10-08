Air Force Day 2020: Today 88th Foundation Day of Indian Air Force, Army will show strength at Hindon Airbase amidst border tension

Air Force Day 2020: It is a very special day for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Air Force is celebrating its glorious 88th Foundation Day on Thursday. This Foundation Day is also known as Air Force Day. In the midst of a border dispute with China for the past six months, the R-IAF is going to celebrate its foundation day. On this occasion, the Air Force will make the enemy country realize its power by flying with other fighter jets including Rafale in the sky. The Indian Air Force was formed on October 8, 1932, 15 years before independence. Also Read – PM Modi calls Russian President Putin on birthday, said- Congratulations friend

On the occasion of Foundation Day, this year's parade has been arranged at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad today. Let me tell you that Rafale, a fighter aircraft formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10, will also show its feat today. Today everyone's eyes will be on Rafael only.

Let me tell you that the Indian Army is also counted in the list of the oldest Air Force in the world. With the passage of time, the Indian Air Force has strengthened itself. The revenge of the strength of the Indian Army can be gauged from the fact that the army now dares to give a befitting reply to its enemy country, whether Pakistan or China. The Indian Air Force was known as the Royal Indian Air Force before independence. After 1950, the word Royal was dropped from it to the Indian Air Force.

On October 8, 1932, the IAF, the air arm of the Indian armed forces, was formed as the Royal Indian Air Force. After India’s independence from British rule, the prefix ‘Royal’ was abolished. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and to carry out aerial warfare during armed conflict. It is the fourth largest air force in the world.