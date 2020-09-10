Air Force strength increases: Rafale will formally join IAF today, know its special things

New Delhi In eastern Ladakh these days tensions are growing with China over the border dispute. China is increasing the deployment of troops on the border. Meanwhile, the first batch of fighters will be formally inducted into the Air Force at Ambala airbase today. During this time the program will include Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh), Chief of Defense Chairman (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, French Defense Minister Florence Parley, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. Also Read – India China Stand off: China, engaged in convincing its citizens, can do war with India

Describing the program as a very important milestone in the force's history, an Air Force spokesman said, "The Rafale aircraft will be formally unveiled during the program. Traditional 'Sarvadharma Pooja' will be performed and Rafael and Tejas Vimana will perform aerial tricks.'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala airbase today

Special features of Rafale planes-

Rafale aircraft have been manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation. Air Force spokesman Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said that they would be given a traditional salute with water cannons before the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the force’s 17th squadron.

On July 29, five Rafale aircraft were brought to India under the first shipment. About four years ago, India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale aircraft from France for Rs 59,000 crore.

In the next 2 years, the Indian Air Force will comprise 36 aircraft in two Rafale squadrons. Rafael’s first squadron will be in Ambala and the second in Hashimara in West Bengal.

Significantly, in 2016, the Indian government decided to buy Rafale from the French government.

Rafale’s 4.5 generation aircraft are counted among the finest fighter aircraft in the world. It is a two-engine multi-role aircraft.