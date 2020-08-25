Air India auction will not happen now, the government extended the date for the fourth time

Air India Auction: The government has extended the deadline for submitting bids for Air India by two months to October 30. Due to the impact of the Kovid-19 crisis on economic activities across the world, the time-limit has been extended. Also Read – 587 new cases of corona were reported in Mumbai, BMC said – ICMR website disturbances

The process of selling stake in the state-run Air India Airlines started on 27 January. This is the fourth time the government has extended the date for submission of bids. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Deepam) issued a Corrigendum in the Letter of Interest (EOI) for the sale of Air India, stating that the deadline in view of the request received from interested bidders in view of the situation arising out of Kovid-19 Has been increased.

March 17 was the last date for submission of bids under the letter of interest issued in January. It was later extended to 30 April. After that it was extended till 30 June and then 31 August. Deepam has said in the purification letter posted on the website that the date of giving information for eligible interested bidders (QIBs) has also been extended for two months i.e. up to 20 November.