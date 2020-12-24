Entertainment

Air India CJI boarded the flight, malfunction occurred while flying, landing in full emergency

December 24, 2020
Air India’s Kolkata-Hyderabad flight returned back soon after taking off & declared full emergency due to technical reasons yesterday. Chief Justice of India was on board the flight: Air India Kolkata-Hyderabad flight took off on Wednesday after a sudden technical malfunction and was declared a full emergency. Landing of this aircraft was made at full emergency at Kolkata Airport. The special thing is that Sharad Arvind Bobde, the 47th Chief Justice of India, was also in this aircraft. Also Read – Panic of Coronavirus strain, 7 passengers returning from UK leave Covid-19 Positive

The Kolkata airport director told that the CJI will leave for Hyderabad on Thursday. The director of the airport said that Air India’s Kolkata-Hyderabad flight was declared full imaginability due to technical fault after taking flight yesterday and the aircraft was returned.

