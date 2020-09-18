Air India Express flights will start for Dubai from tomorrow, only 24 hours ban ‘

International Flights Latest News: Air India Express said that Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Friday halted its flights for 24 hours to bring two passengers with Kovid-19 certificate on 28 August and 4 September. According to the rules of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, every passenger traveling from India must undergo RT-PCR test 96 hours before the trip and they must have a certificate confirming the infection is not tested. Also Read – Coronavirus vaccine in India Latest Updates: When will Corona vaccine arrive in India? Health Minister replied in writing

Earlier in the day, Air India Express said that it had received a notice from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on 17 September in which two flights of Kovid-19 infected passengers were brought to Dubai by the airlines from 18 September on different flights. It has been said to be stopped by October. The airlines later issued another statement in which it mentioned that its flights to and from Dubai would operate from September 19 as per the original schedule.

A government official said, "A passenger had a certificate confirming corona virus infection on 2 September and traveled on a 'Jaipur-Dubai' flight of Air India Express on 4 September. Another similar incident had also happened earlier, where a passenger had traveled by another flight of Air Lines to Dubai. " Last month, Air India passenger flight was halted from landing in Hong Kong between August 18 and August 31. On 14 August, 14 passengers were found infected with Kovid-19 after arriving at the destination on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight.

According to the rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July, passengers are allowed to enter there only after proof of not being infected during the Kovid-19 investigation conducted 72 hours before the trip. Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India. In the first statement, the airlines said, “Notice has been issued by the airline’s ‘ground handling agents’ in Delhi and Jaipur to visit a passenger infected with the Corona virus in an Air India Express flight to Dubai on 28 August and 4 September respectively. has gone.” He said that the airport handling (ground handling) agencies have taken appropriate punitive action against the employees responsible for this lapse in Delhi and Jaipur.

Ground handling of Air India Express at Jaipur Airport is done by ‘Air India Air Transport Services Limited’ (AIATSL), a subsidiary of the national airline Air India. Ground handling of Air India Express at Delhi Airport is done by Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited. It is a 50-50 percent joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) Ltd.

Air India Express said in a statement, “As per the information collected, in each flight, other passengers sitting close to the Kovid infected passenger have been subjected to Kovid investigation / segregation as decided by Dubai health authorities.” Officials said that agencies have been asked to take extra caution and caution in checking passengers. Airlines said that it has increased the number of flights to Sharjah to send troubled passengers due to the postponement of flights to Dubai.

He said, “Passengers who have booked tickets for a flight to Dubai have also been given the option to book tickets at a later date.” In another statement, the airlines said, “All flights of Air India Express to Dubai and all flights from Dubai will operate as per the original schedule from 19 September 2020.”