Air India Express Plane Crash: PM Modi talks to Kerala CM, Shah gives instructions to NDRF; Helpline number released

Kerala: Air India plane coming from Dubai to Kerala has crashed near Kozhikode International Airport (Karipur Airport) in Kerala. The plane fell into the valley after slipping off the runway and fell victim to an accident. The pilot flying the plane has died. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone. The Kerala Chief Minister's office gave this information. The Kerala CMO tweeted and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karaipur plane crash. The CM told the PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram district collectors and IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport and are participating in the rescue operation. "

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has released helpline numbers. The Consulate General of India based in Dubai wrote, "Flight number IX 1344 of Dubai to Calicut skidded on the runway. We will update you further on getting more information. Our Helpline – 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575. "

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “The information about Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode, Kerala is very sad. I have directed the NDRF to reach the spot as soon as possible and assist in rescue operations. ”

Apart from this, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote, “It is very sad to hear about the Air India Express tragedy in Kozhikode. Prayers for bereaved families and the injured. We are exploring further details. “

Director General of NDRF, S.N. Pradhan said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were being flown to Karipur Airport for relief and rescue, where the Dubai-Kozhikode flight crashed.