Air India fired 50 pilots overnight, ICPA said – this is amazing

New Delhi: Air India illegally terminated the services of 50 of its pilots, to which the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has protested and demanded management to intervene on the issue. The ICPA has said in a tweet that what is happening? Over 50 of our pilots were terminated overnight without following due process. It is a shock to those who serve the nation at the time of this epidemic.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) on Friday wrote a letter to Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, stating that this is wrong. It has been written in the letter that 50 pilots have received illegal termination letters from the Personnel Department for violation of the company's service rules.

The IPCA has written in the letter that it has also been learned that the contracts of many base crew who have completed five years in the south are not being renewed and the services of 1 cabin crew in the southern region have also been terminated.

In its letter to the CMD of Air India, the ICPA has said that the pilots who resigned last year and withdrew their resignations within a 6-month notice period were suddenly released on Thursday at 10 pm .

The pilots allege that the crew was not informed about the acceptance of their resignations and subsequent notice periods etc. It said, after the office was closed on August 13, apparently the services of these pilots were also terminated, even after that, a pilot was put on duty to operate AI 804/506 on August 14. Apparently, the pilots who flew these flights were not technically Air India employees after August 13.

It further said in the letter, this is a comical and very serious violation of the safety of the flight and it is a matter of thinking that what will be the mental condition of the pilots flying these aircraft whose services have been terminated.

The ICPA also reminded that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India had assured that unlike other airlines, Air India would not hire any of its employees.