Air India pilots’ salary to be cut, non-flying staff can get DA

New Delhi: The pay cut of non-flying (non-flying) employees of Air India can be restored with dearness allowance (DA) in due time, but the loss of income for pilots is not possible at present. Observers say the pay cuts at Air India have been given to senior non-flight officers and other non-flight employees for optics only, as they would benefit from an automated system that would reduce their level of Kovid in about a year or two. Will restore salary. This will not work for pilots.

For non-flight category employees, pay cuts will be paid on the basis of basic increments and DA revised from time to time, while for pilots the reduction will continue, as the amount of pay cuts for them is inconsistent and for non-flyers. Much more than that and will not be recovered by DA modifications for many years to come.

Double pay cuts have been made for the pilots. Firstly, he has been given a double whammy by reducing the minimum guaranteed amount payable to him under the flight allowance and secondly by reducing the hourly rate of payment by 40 percent. Sources say that this may be one of the main reasons that the policy makers in Air India have left the basic payment and DA untouched.