AIR India told employees – T-shirt jeans will not work, will have to look smart and smart

AIR INDIA: Air India has prescribed a dress code for employees and warned against casual attire such as T-shirts and jeans and should not wear such dress. In an order issued on August 25, Air India stipulated that, “Employees must be well-groomed at all times, casual clothing such as shorts, T-shirts, polos, jeans, slippers, sandals, ripped jeans, flip flops, Too tight, too short, low cut or transparent clothes should not be worn. ” Also Read – Air India auction will not happen now, the government extended the date for the fourth time

The order states that all employees “must have their clothes thoroughly ironed and clean”, the Air India stated in the circular, “Avoid unwanted looks, such as unshaven faces or rough hair.” In addition, all employees will have to maintain personal hygiene, ” Also Read – Air India International Flight: Air India prohibits flying to this country till end of August, know what is the reason

Action will be taken against those who violate it. With this, Air India said, “If anyone violates this order, the management has full right to take action against it.” Also Read – Air India pilots’ salary will be cut, non-flying staff can get DA

The circular states that, “We are confident that every employee will use his best judgment while maintaining proper attire and his appearance.”

The company said that the dress has an impact on the image. “Every employee is a brand ambassador of Air India and the condemnation of his or her presence affects the image of the company.

“Wherever the office uniform is prescribed, it shall be the official dress of the employees. Where no uniform is assigned, all employees irrespective of their grade, whether permanent, temporary, contractual, trainee, full-time, part-time, casual, trainee, etc., whoever they may be, wear appropriate clothing for their workplace.

“Men should wear appropriate formal trousers and shirts and for women employees it is formal Indian or Western dress.”