Air India will send its employees on leave for 5 years, salary will not be given

new Delhi: The national aircraft carrier Air India has brought a scheme for its employees, under which employees can opt for unpaid leave for six months to five years. Apart from this, the airline management will also have the option to send any employee on leave. Also Read – Corona: 1 lakh 17 thousand cases in Delhi, 95 thousand people fine, 3487 deaths

According to the Air India Employees notice, “The Board of Directors at the 102nd meeting of Air India has approved a scheme on 7 July 2020, under which employees can opt for unpaid leave for six months to two years and during this period Can also be extended up to five years. ” Also Read – FIR cannot be lodged against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali’s corona drug claim: Delhi Police

According to the statement, “CMD under the scheme can also send the employee on leave for six months to two years and extend it to five years according to the order.” However, this provision can be implemented only by looking at the reasons for suitability, efficiency, efficiency, quality of performance, health of the employee, non-availability of employee for duty in the past. According to the notice, the names of such employees will be sent to the General Manager (Personnel) Headquarters to obtain mandatory approval from the CMD. Also Read – Donate plasma for corona patients, get Rs 5000, announced here