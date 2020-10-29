Air polluters in Delhi-NCR no longer happy, fine of 1 crore, will be 5 years in jail

new Delhi: The Center has issued an ordinance, under which spreading pollution can now lead to jail. This offense can carry a punishment of up to 5 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. This ordinance was issued on Wednesday night after the President’s approval. In the same week, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the hearing of a public interest litigation, demanded a ban on burning of straw. It also told the Supreme Court that the Center would enact a law to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and would urge the court to order a one-member panel of former apex court judge Madan B. Lokur to monitor the burning of stubble Keep it effective. Also Read – The impact of winter starts in Delhi, minimum temperature breaks 26 years old record

According to the ordinance, an Air Quality Management Commission will be created for the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The ordinance states, "Failure to abide by this ordinance or not following the rules made under the order or directive issued by the commission may lead to a jail term of up to 5 years or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both. "

The Chairman of the Commission will be selected by a committee headed by the Minister of Environment and Forests. It will also include Minister of Transport and Commerce, Science and Technology and Cabinet Secretary as members. The 18-member commission will have a full-time chairman. Of the 18 members, 10 will be bureaucrats, while the others will be experts and workers. The orders of the Commission can be challenged only in the National Green Tribunal and not in any civil court.