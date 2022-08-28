Air pollution: can nanoplastics remain suspended in the air?

Micro and nano plastics were detected in the poles, waters and oceans, in animals (even in human blood) and in different completely unpopulated regions of the Earth

Los micro and nano plastics They have already taken over the planet, according to different investigations that have been carried out so far. exist traces in the polesin the aguas y oceansin the animals (even in human blood) and even in different regions from Tierra that they are completely depopulated. However, it was unknown that could remain suspended in the air. Although there is still a need to investigate in depth what impact it may have on humanity, the truth is that scientists say that it would cause health problems.

“ Los nanoplásticos they are a big concern if they are in the air you breathe, they get into your lungs and can cause health problems “, he claimed Once Jelinek, principal investigator of the project that was presented at the American Chemical Society (ACS). It is that large pieces of plastic can break down into particles so small that they can reach nanometer size.

In that sense, in a statement, the experts pointed out that “it is unclear how nanoplastics affect human health, but animal studies suggest they are potentially harmful”, that is why they highlighted that “as a step towards a better understanding of the prevalence of nanoplastics in the air” they sought to develop a sensor that “detects these particles and determines the types, amounts and sizes of plastics using colored carbon dot films.”

The scientists assured that “it is not clear how nanoplastics affect human health, but animal studies suggest that they are potentially harmful” / REUTERS / Albert Gea

“ A simple, inexpensive detector like ours could have huge implications and one day alert people to the presence of nanoplastics in the air, allowing them to take action”, highlighted the scientist. According to experts, “Every year millions of tons of plastic are produced and discarded.. Some plastic materials slowly erode during use or after disposal, which pollutes the surrounding environment with micro and nanometric particles.

Upon reaching these dimensions so smallusually less than 1 µm wide, become as light allowing them float in the air and remain suspended. This is why people can breathe them in without knowing it. “Studies in animals suggest that ingesting and inhaling these nanoparticles can have harmful effects. Therefore, it could be useful to know the levels of contamination by nanoplastics in the air in the environment”, the experts indicated.

“It could be useful to know the levels of contamination by nanoplastics in the air in the environment,” said the experts when talking about the future of their development and how it impacts health / Siberian Microplastics center of Tomsk State University (TSU) / Handout via REUTERS

This is not the first time that the team led by Jelinek in the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study these particles, since He had previously developed a kind of “electronic nose or ‘e-nose'” that had the objective of being able to monitor the presence of bacteria thanks to the fact that it could “absorb and detect the unique combination of gas vapor molecules that they release” . This technology allowed scientists to venture into a new phase, for which they evaluated whether it could be adapted, based on carbon dots, to create a “sensitive nanoplastic sensor for continuous environmental monitoring.”

“Carbon dots are formed when a starting material that contains a lot of carbon, such as sugar or other organic matter, is heated at a moderate temperature for several hours,” explained Jelinek, who noted that “this process can even be done using a conventional microwave. When these materials are heated, “they turn into colorful, and often fluorescent, nanometer-sized particles called ‘carbon dots.'”

Nano and micro plastics have spread throughout the planet and can even be found in the most unpopulated areas of the globe / (Photo: Archive)

In the case of the bacterial electronic nose, the scientists spread thin layers of carbon dots on small electrodes, each about the size of a fingernail. In order to carry out the measurement, they used “interdigitated electrodes”, which have “two sides with interspersed comb-shaped structures”, in the middle of which “an electric field is developed and the stored charge is called capacitance”. In Jelinek’s words, “When something happens to the carbon dots, whether they adsorb gas molecules or nanoplastic pieces, then there is a change in capacitance, which we can easily measure” .

To test their performance against nanoplastics in the air, the scientists chose carbon dots that would have to absorb the most common types of plastic: polystyrene, polypropylene, and poly(methyl methacrylate). Then, thanks to different experiments, “aerosolized nanoscale plastic particles, making them float in the air. And when the electrodes coated with films of carbon dots with exposed to nanoplastics in the air” they noticed that the signals “were different for each type of material”, detailed the researcher.

“The ability to detect different plastics based on their surface properties would make nanoplastic sensors useful for tracking these particles in schools, office buildings, homes, and outdoors,” said the expert/

However, as the amount of nanoplásticos in the air impacts on the intensity from generated signal, the scientists found that “the sensor can report the amount of particles of a given type of plastic above or below a predetermined concentration threshold.” Beyond this information, which reveals a hitherto unknown aspect, the scientists are already planning their next steps: evaluating whether the system can distinguish between the types of plastic in mixtures of nanoparticles.

“Just as the combination of carbon dot films in the bacterial electronic nose distinguishes between gases with different polarities, it is likely that the nanoplastic sensor could be modified to differentiate between additional types and sizes of nanoplastics,” Jelinek said. And he concluded: “ The ability to detect different plastics based on their surface properties would make nanoplastic sensors useful for tracking these particles in schools, office buildings, homes and outdoors.”

KEEP READING

Microplastics in the wind: they estimate that 80 million tons will be transported per year by 2040

They designed the prototype of a bionic robotic fish capable of “eating” microplastics from the seas

World Oceans Day: why maritime pollution endangers human health