Air pollution: Delhi’s AQI reached very poor category, fear of increasing pollution on Diwali night

new Delhi: Air quality in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday and it is expected to reach the ‘severe’ category on the night of Diwali. The city recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 339 in the last 24 hours. It was 314 on Thursday. The air quality index in Faridabad falling in the National Capital Region was recorded at 319 while 382 in Ghaziabad, 337 in Noida, 336 in Greater Noida and 324 in Gurgaon. These indices fall in the ‘very poor’ category. Also Read – PM Modi appeals to countrymen, burn one in honor of soldiers

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a possibility of partial decline in air quality during the day. IMD said that due to fresh Western Disturbance, the wind speed is likely to increase and this can result in improvement in air quality in Delhi-NCR after Diwali. Also Read – Start of grand festival in Ayodhya, see photos of Lord Shri Ram’s city

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Regional Forecast Center, said that due to the effect of western disturbance, light rain is also expected on Sunday. However, it will be seen whether it is enough for the pollutants to fall on the ground with heavy rains. Also Read – Noida News Today: Anti Smog Gun installed in Noida Sector 6, will soon be installed in these places

He said, “However, due to increased wind speed, Delhi-NCR is likely to improve air quality after Diwali. The maximum wind speed is expected to be 12 to 15 km / h on Sunday. ‘VK Soni, head of IMD’s Environmental Research Center, said that the air quality remained cool on Diwali night due to the wind speed and smoke from firecrackers There is a possibility of reaching the ‘serious’ category.

He said that after this, the wind speed is expected to change and its direction will be towards east-southeast and by this November 16 a significant improvement in air quality can be recorded. ‘Travel’ is predicted to be the lowest in Delhi in the last four years if firecrackers are not boiled on Diwali, said ‘Safar’, an air quality monitoring body of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Safar said that due to non-emission of firecrackers during Diwali, the pollution level is expected to remain at the upper limit of the ‘very poor’ category. Safar says that due to burning of straw, AQI may increase ‘moderate to moderate’ in the next two days. He said that emissions related to burning of fire may increase ‘PM 2.5’ in the early hours of 15 November.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday banned hot mix plants and stone-crushing machines (stone crushers) till 17 November as pollution levels are expected to rise due to festive weather. It has also asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to take immediate steps to ban burning of stubble.

(input language)