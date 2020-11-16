Air pollution index in Delhi: Air quality in Delhi-NCR has improved a lot, air will be better in the coming days

Air Quality Index in Delhi: Due to the rain on Sunday, the air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have improved significantly. On Monday, the level of pollution was recorded due to light rain and wind speed. Weather scientists say that air quality can improve further. The air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 9 am, which falls in the ‘bad’ category. AQI was 467 on Sunday. Also Read – After Diwali, Delhi-NCR was weathered and ‘poisonous’, AQI reached ‘severe’ category in many areas

The air quality index was recorded at 256 cities in Delhi’s neighboring cities Faridabad, 292 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Noida, 302 in Greater Noida and 314 in Gurgaon. Also Read – Noida News Today: Anti Smog Gun installed in Noida Sector 6, will soon be installed in these places

The air quality level on Diwali in Delhi was the worst recorded in the last four years. For the first time after 2016, the worst air quality was recorded a day after Diwali. In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 414 on Saturday, reaching 454 at 10 pm. Also Read – This actress expressed grief at Delhi’s smog, shared the photo and wrote- Unfortunate …

On Sunday, the average AQI of twenty four hours was recorded at 435 pm, which was the worst index recorded in the last four years, one day after Diwali. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that all pollutants were more on Diwali this year than in 2019.

CPCB said that burning of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Saturday night could be the main reason for this. Due to rain and strong winds, Delhi got some relief. Walking at a speed of 40 km per hour can also help in dispersing pollutants on Monday.

‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, also predicted pollution to fall into the ‘bad’ category due to adequate rainfall. He said that air quality is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday.