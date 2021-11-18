Air Pressure Mi-17 helicopter crashes whilst making emergency touchdown in Arunachal Pradesh, watch VIDEO

The Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Pressure made an emergency touchdown in japanese Arunachal Pradesh after a technical snag. On the other hand, whilst touchdown, the helicopter misplaced its stability and crashed. Protection assets stated that two pilots and 3 workforce individuals have been on board the helicopter. Assets stated all 5 of them are protected they usually sustained minor accidents. The helicopter, which landed in an emergency in Lohit sector of the state, used to be on a repairs flight.Additionally Learn – PM Modi noticed the feats of Indian Air Pressure planes on Purvanchal Throughway, listed here are the movies

#WATCH video of the Indian Air Pressure Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed close to a helipad in Japanese Arunachal Pradesh these days with two pilots and 3 workforce individuals. They all are protected with minor accidents. (Supply: an area particular person) %.twitter.com/cTUbzZRT3J – ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Assets stated a courtroom of inquiry could be ordered to determine the reason for the incident. In September, two pilots have been killed when an Military helicopter crashed within the hills of Shiv Garh Dhar house close to Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Previous, a military helicopter had crashed close to the Ranjit Sagar Dam close to Pathankot during which two pilots have been killed.

